Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the special dish she prepared for her in-laws as a part of the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual. The actress prepared the Indian dessert, halwa and hubby Vicky Kaushal was quick enough to share his reaction to wifey's handmade dish. Sharing the still of Halwa's still made by Kat, Vicky called it 'Best Halwa Ever'. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Ever since Kat is following every post-wedding festivities.

Vicky Kaushal Reacts to Wife Katrina's Handmade Halwa

Vicky Kaushal Reacts to Wife Katrina's Handmade Halwa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)