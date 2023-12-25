Karan Johar's iconic show, Koffee With Karan, promises an intriguing episode as Saif Ali Khan and his mother, Sharmila Tagore, gear up to grace the renowned couch. The latest promo for Season 8's Episode 10 teases a regal rendezvous between the charismatic duo, hinting at insightful conversations and royal anecdotes. Johar's return with this captivating pair signals an episode likely to blend familial charm with their shared experiences, promising a delightful mix of wit, wisdom, and tales from the royal legacy. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Think the Current Generation of Actors Is 'Insecure'.

Watch The Promo of KWK 8 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

