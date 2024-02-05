The first song, "Doubtwa", from Kiran Rao's directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, is out on February 5. The song premiered on T-Series' official YouTube platform. The song is graced by Sukhwinder Singh's voice and is composed by Ram Sampath. Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in leading roles. Laapataa Ladies is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Laapataa Ladies releases in the thaetres on March 1, 2024. Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Doubtwa’: First Track From Pratibha Ranta’s Upcoming Film To Be Out on This Date (View Pic).

Check Out the Song ‘Doubtwa’ from Laapataa Ladies Here:

