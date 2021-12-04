B-town's hottest couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are having a gala time together in the Maldives. While the two have been sharing many pics and videos from the exotic locale, the latest one is special. As Arjun took to his Instagram story and shared clips of Malaika riding a bicycle. He captioned it as, "Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?" In another video, he penned, “When she has no clue you filming her."

