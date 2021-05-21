Sanjay Leela's Bhansali's in the pipeline film, Heera Mandi might see dancing queen Madhuri Dixit making a special appearance. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, SLB is keen on getting MD for a mujra in his next. A close source to Bhansali told the portal, "SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he's planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film." Interesting, right?

