Pankaj Tripathi took to social media to unveil a series of posters from his highly anticipated film Main Atal Hoon, where he impeccably embodies the persona of India's 10th Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Alongside these posters was a heartfelt caption penned by the actor, in which he referred to the former PM as the 'Man of Steel' and hailed Vajpayee as a 'visionary' for a progressive, modern India. The film will release on January 19, 2024. Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Finds It Difficult to Play a Public Figure On Screen, Says 'It is Important To Understand The Character Not Mimic Him'.

