Masaba Gupta has shared a series of pictures to wish her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra. The handsome hunk had made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica and also featured in many web-series, including Netflix’s show Masaba Masaba. Masaba took to social media and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our fountain of youth,asker of questions & most importantly my exit from the sometimes tedious world I belong to.” Other industry friends have also wished him in the comment section. Karan Boolani wrote, “Happy birthday sattu”, Sayani Gupta wrote “And the owner of all nice things and great playlists” and Maria Goretti commented saying, “Happppppiest birthday Sattu, have a wonderful blessed beautiful year , much love and lotsa Masaba”.

Masaba Gupta’s Birthday Post For Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra

