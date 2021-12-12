Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy. The couple named their babies Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. The mommy is spending her time with her babies and how! She has shared a picture on her Insta story that showed she’s watching Abhishek Bachchan’s recently released film Bob Biswas, her ‘first movie with the babies’. Also, Preity was all praises for Abhishek’s performance in the film.

Preity Zinta Watching Bob Biswas With Her Twins

Bob Biswas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

