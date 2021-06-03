Popular Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani find themselves in a spot of bother with the Mumbai Police, after they were caught breaking curfew by driving their car after 2 pm at Bandstand Promenade. Now the stars and others have FIR registered against them for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm (file photos) pic.twitter.com/gLKAb7BYcG — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)