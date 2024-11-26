Bageshwar Dham head priest Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is leading a Hindu Ekta Padyatra in Madhya Pradesh, which saw a star-studded moment on November 25 when actor Sanjay Dutt joined the march alongside wrestler The Great Khali. Speaking to the media, Dutt stated, "We are all Hindus and must stay united," emphasising that his participation was out of respect for Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba. Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Calls for 'Vande Mataram' in Temples and Mosques to Identify Patriots and Anti-Nationals, Proposes New Identity for Adivasis.

Sanjay Dutt Joins Hindu Ekta Padyatra

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Sanjay Dutt joined Bageshwar Dham chief Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hindu Ekta Padyatra in Jhansi. (25.11) pic.twitter.com/hpeGK34fy6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)