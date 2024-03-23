Neha Sharma might enter politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, her father, Congress leader Ajit Sharma has revealed. Sharma, who's MLA from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, mentioned that if his party gets to contest from the seat after discussions on Mahagatbandhan seat-sharing, his daughter might be the choice from the constituency. "If we get this seat, it is up to the party’s high command to take a call on who can contest; if the party asks me, I will contest, or maybe my daughter Neha Sharma might contest from this constituency," the politician father said. Randeep Hooda to Contest Lok Sabha Polls As BJP Candidate From Rohtak – Reports.

Neha Sharma to Enter Politics?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

MLA Ajit Sharma On Neha Sharma's Political Entry

Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma wants his daughter and actress Neha Sharma to contest Loksabha election from parliamentary constituency of Bhagalpur, Bihar. He wants this seat to be allocated to Congress in alliance. pic.twitter.com/IFoiw3lzVR — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) March 22, 2024

