Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates their wedding anniversary on December 1. The cute couple seemed to enjoy a date while exploring New York City. Several photos of Priyanka and Nick during their outing have emerged online. As the temperatures dropped, Priyanka donned a knit dress beneath a warm, long coat, pairing it with a woolly cap, tinted sunglasses, and black boots for a casual yet chic appearance. Meanwhile, Nick opted for a relaxed off-duty style, sporting a jacket, beige trousers, and a blue cap. Pictures captured them strolling along the city streets hand in hand, heading towards their destination. Pic of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Watching Daughter Malti Marie Play During Easter Celebration Is Frame-Worthy.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra NYC Moments:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

