Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together at Mumbai airport, quashing ongoing divorce rumours. The couple, accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, returned from their New Year vacation, attracting attention from both paparazzi and fans. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Abhishek is seen walking towards the car, with Aishwarya and Aaradhya following behind. When photographers asked for a photo with Aishwarya, Abhishek continued walking while she warmly wished fans a "Happy New Year." The clip quickly went viral, with netizens sharing mixed reactions, some commenting on Aish-Abhishek's divorce, while others expressed joy at seeing the family together. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Attend Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Annual Day Function Amid Divorce Rumours (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan Back to the Bay After New Year Vacation

Netizens React to Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Spotting Together at Mumbai Airport

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

