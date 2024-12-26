Nora Fatehi recently attended the wedding of her long-time team member Anup in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The actress travelled by train for the first time in India for the wedding. Nora Fatehi hopped onto a chair car on a train from Dadar station in Mumbai for the special occasion. Sharing a heartfelt vlog from the wedding ceremony, she expressed her joy and gratitude for Anup, who has been a part of her team for eight years since 2017. Nora lit up the wedding celebrations by dancing to popular Bollywood songs such as Katrina Kaif's "Chikni Chameli" from Agneepath (2012) and Rinku Rajguru's "Zingaat" from Sairat (2016). The "Dilbar" girl described the experience as beautiful and expressed her love and blessings for Anup, calling him a loyal soul who has always been there for her. Stay tuned for more of Nora Fatehi's vlogs from the wedding! Nora Fatehi Sets the Stage on Fire With Her Sultry Dance Moves As French Montana Raps Live in Delhi (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi Takes Train From Mumbai To Attend Crew Member’s Wedding

Nora Fatehi at Team Member's Wedding in Ratnagiri

