At a high-profile private event in Delhi, Nora Fatehi set the stage ablaze with her sultry dance moves as Moroccan-American rapper Karim Kharbouch, aka French Montana, delivered a powerful live performance. Dressed in a striking red bralette top and matching skirt, Nora grooved effortlessly to the beats, captivating the audience with her fiery energy. The crowd erupted in cheers as the duo's electrifying act became the highlight of the night. The star-studded evening also featured Shah Rukh Khan, who set the stage on fire with his iconic dance numbers. As per reports, joining the list of performers were Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who added their charm and energy to the glamorous event. Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With Electrifying ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Dance Moves at Delhi Event (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi With French Montana At Delhi Event

