An old video clip has brought Ranbir Kapoor into the spotlight as he candidly reminisces about his mischievous childhood antics, including a cheeky admission of peeking under his teacher's skirt. The viral clip captures Kapoor's playful demeanour as he shares this anecdote, revealing a side of himself that hasn't changed over the years. What adds an intriguing twist to the scene is the presence of his ex-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, whose bemused reaction speaks volumes about her surprise and amusement at Kapoor's revelation. Shah Rukh Khan Fans Take a Dig at Ranbir Kapoor for Winning Best Actor for Animal Over Jawan and Pathaan at Filmfare Awards 2024 (See Posts).

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)