The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an 'A' certificate to Akshay Kumar's next, OMG 2. This means that the film is only suitable for adults. Reportedly, CBFC has ordered more than 20 modifications in the film. Not just this, the plot of OMG 2 is also revealed which is said to revolve around Akshay as Lord Shiva who helps his devotee (Pankaj Tripathi) to seek justice for his kid's predicament. Helmed by Amit Rai, the flick releases in theatres on August 11. OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva Act Impresses Netizens, Calls the Film's First Glimpse 'Fantastic'.

OMG 2 Censored With 'A' Certificate:

OMG 2 Censored (Photo Credits: CBFC India)

Watch OMG 2 Teaser:

