OMG 2 director Amit Rai believes his movie, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, could have rivalled Gadar 2 in box office success if it had received a U/A rating instead of an A certificate. Rai stated to a media portal that the year marked a Hindi cinema attendance record and this record would have been even greater without the A-certificate. His film might have stood shoulder to shoulder with Gadar 2, attracting family audiences. The A-rating from the censor board not only impacted my audience but also had financial and content repercussions. OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Champions 'Sex Education' Sensibly With Ample Humour! (LatestLY Exclusive).

