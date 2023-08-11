OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the leading roles has been lauded by critics. The film released in theatres today has been one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Critics are going gaga over the film’s direction, the performances and its gripping narrative. OMG 2, which serves as a sequel to OMG – Oh My God!, has been applauded for appropriately addressing sex education. Take a look at some of the reviews below: OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Champions 'Sex Education' Sensibly With Ample Humour!

Desimartini – Director Amit Rai has masterfully managed to get the sensitive message across with the courtroom drama. Talking about the performances, Pankaj Tripathi is the star of this ship. A yet another stellar performance by the actor with the right amount of intensity, sensitivity, and vulnerability.

Firstpost – Writer-director Amit Rai masterfully pens each and every scene along with top-class direction, that keeps the narrative engaging. Talking about the performances, the film completely belongs to Pankaj Tripathi, who shines in each and every frame with his effortless and innocent portrayal of Kanti.

Times Of India – OMG 2 boasts of a talented ensemble cast. Pankaj Tripathi is excellent as a father torn between guilt and anger. Akshay’s starry presence and hippie look make an impression. OMG2 shows you how a film can be entertaining, socially relevant and informative.

Pinkvilla – OMG 2 is a well-intentioned film that has its heart at the right place. The film educates without getting too preachy. Akshay Kumar as lord Shiva’s messenger is integral to the proceedings of story and performances with utmost grace. Pankaj Tripathi steals the show with his portrayal of Kanti Sharan Mudgal.

News18 – OMG 2 is out and out a Pankaj Tripathi show as compared to OMG: Oh My God, where Paresh Rawal and Akshay were balanced heroes. Pankaj carries the film on his shoulder solely. Akshay comes in to give the necessary nudge. His role appears to be an extended cameo and it could possibly be his best performance in the last two years.

Watch The Trailer Of OMG 2 Below:

