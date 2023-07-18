OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer have dropped the song “Oonchi Oonchi Waadi” in which Pankaj Tripathi is seen as a humble devotee of Lord Shiva. The song crooned by Hansraj Raghuwanshi also glimpses how Tripathi’s character is a firm believer of the Mahadeva and worships the deity with all his heart. OMG 2 Banned? Akshay Kumar's Film Release Put on Hold By Censor Board - Reports.

Watch Video Of ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ Song Below:

