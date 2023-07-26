According to reports OMG 2's release was previously put on hold by the censor board and the CBFC's Revising Committee has now suggested the makers to opt for 20 audio and visual cuts in the film. "On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification. However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film", reports Bollywood Hungama. OMG 2 Song ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’: Pankaj Tripathi Is a Humble Devotee in This Soothing Track From Akshay Kumar’s Film.

