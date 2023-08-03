Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 trailer was unveiled by the makers today. The sneak-peek into the 'adults only' movie sees Akshay as Mahadev who helps his devotee (Pankaj Tripathi) by guiding him in right direction amid a court case. As soon as the trailer of the flick was out, fans went bonkers with its thought-provoking theme. Netizens lauded Akshay's role as Lord Shiva. The movie is helmed by Amit Rai and releases in theatres on August 11. Check out how users on X reacted to OMG 2 trailer. OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva Turns Saviour for Devotee Pankaj Tripathi in Amit Rai's Film (Watch Video).

