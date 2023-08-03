Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 trailer was unveiled by the makers today. The sneak-peek into the 'adults only' movie sees Akshay as Mahadev who helps his devotee (Pankaj Tripathi) by guiding him in right direction amid a court case. As soon as the trailer of the flick was out, fans went bonkers with its thought-provoking theme. Netizens lauded Akshay's role as Lord Shiva. The movie is helmed by Amit Rai and releases in theatres on August 11. Check out how users on X reacted to OMG 2 trailer. OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva Turns Saviour for Devotee Pankaj Tripathi in Amit Rai's Film (Watch Video).

'Mind-Blowing'

'Promising'

Only one thing i can say after watching the #OMG2Trailer "#OMG2 should get the love that OMG got 11 years ago." advance congratulations to #AkshayKumar and team. movie is looking promising , everyone should support this movie. pic.twitter.com/k2YetcK1AJ — ♔ (@Darsh_Official_) August 3, 2023

'Identify Him'

'Bang On'

Mind-blowing #OMG2Trailer 🔥🔥 - Seeing the trailer,it seems that the story of the movie is going to be bang.💥💥 #AkshayKumar𓃵 is coming to win the hearts of the audience. Can't wait for 11 August...#OMG2Trailer #AkshayKumar #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/EnCqxM1AXx — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) August 3, 2023

'God and Faith'

Trailer of #OMG2 Is Out Now 🤩 The film is going to be tremendous Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva🔱 Pankaj Tripathi's desi act will create a ruckus the story of devotion to God and faith 🔥#OMG2Trailer #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/uxD5JU7fup — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh11) August 3, 2023

Watch OMG 2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)