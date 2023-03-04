Baahubali 2 Producer Shobu Yarlagadda shows the sporting spirit and congratulates the entire team of Pathaan after Shah Rukh Khan's actioner officially becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film in India surpassing Bahubaali 2's (Hindi) collection of Rs 510.99 crore. Check out his Tweet Below. Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film is Officially Highest Grossing Hindi Film in India Beating Bahubaali 2, Collects Rs 529.96 Crore Total!

Shobu Yarlagadda Congratulates Pathaan Team

Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it! 😃 https://t.co/cUighGJmhu — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 4, 2023

