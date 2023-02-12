The Pathaan fever is in no mood to slow down! Well, as the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's spy thriller has managed to earn Rs 924 crore globally in just 18 days span at the box office. The flick has minted Rs 527 crore in India whereas Rs 352 crore in the overseas market. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

Maximum entertainment. Maximum love! Book your tickets now - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/zHPi8lbaJT — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 12, 2023

