It’s Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today (January 10) and his colleagues and fans have been extending him sweet messages across social media platforms. But the best one comes from his father, actor-director-producer Rakesh Rohan. Sharing a throwback picture with the birthday boy, the veteran actor mentioned, “Happy birthday Duggu my sun keep shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own heart.”

Rakesh Roshan’s Birthday Post For Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

