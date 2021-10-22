Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up the Ooty schedule of their upcoming film Ram Setu on Friday (October 22). Akshay took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin." The movie is scheduled to theatrically release on October 24, 2022 coinciding with Diwali.

