The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 is set to take place from December 5 to 14 at its new headquarters in the vibrant Al Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Jeddah. Among the highlights of this year’s event is an exclusive ‘In-Conversation’ segment featuring Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. There are also reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor will be attending and participating in this special segment, although the official social media account of the Red Sea IFF has yet to confirm the news. During the session, the trio is expected to discuss their careers, share insights and reflect on the evolving landscape of cinema. This special session promises to provide fans and film enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to hear from these acclaimed actors, offering an in-depth look into their journeys. Ranveer Singh Honoured at Red Sea Film Festival, Meets ‘Screen Idol’ Johnny Depp (Watch Videos).

Aamir Khan at Red Sea IFF 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Red Sea IFF 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)