Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have reunited for the second time after their blockbuster film Gully Boy. The two have teamed up this time for Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Fans of Ranveer, Alia and KJo are going to be in for a treat today as the team would be announcing about the film’s release date. Yes, this much-awaited detail would be shared today (November 29) at 1.50pm.

Update On Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

View this post on Instagram

