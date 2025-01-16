Raveena Tandon has expressed shock over the news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his Mumbai home and wished him a swift recovery. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she voiced her concerns about the increasing crime rate in Bandra, particularly targeting celebrities. Raveena pointed out how the area, known for its glamour, has become a hotspot for such incidents, urging authorities to step up safety measures to protect residents and prevent further crimes from escalating. Raveena's X (formerly known as Twitter) post, “Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements.” She added, “Accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers and criminal elements racing on bikes phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures. Wishing you a speedy recovery." Attack on Saif Ali Khan Pre-Planned by Religious Fanatics for Naming Son ‘Taimur’, Alleges Jitendra Awhad; NCP-SP Leader Demands Investigation.

Raveena Tandon's Post

