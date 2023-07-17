Salman Khan, who recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. On Monday, he took to Twitter to address casting-related matters. In an official notice, he emphasised that neither he nor his production house is currently engaged in casting actors. He sternly warned against imposters and fraudulent activities. Khan stated that there are no casting agents hired for their future projects and advised everyone to disregard any suspicious emails or messages received regarding casting. He further asserted that legal action will be taken against any individual or party found using his or Salman Khan Films' name without authorisation. Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.
Check Out The News Here:
Official Notice! pic.twitter.com/uIvAQgYbwl
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 17, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)