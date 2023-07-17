Salman Khan, who recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. On Monday, he took to Twitter to address casting-related matters. In an official notice, he emphasised that neither he nor his production house is currently engaged in casting actors. He sternly warned against imposters and fraudulent activities. Khan stated that there are no casting agents hired for their future projects and advised everyone to disregard any suspicious emails or messages received regarding casting. He further asserted that legal action will be taken against any individual or party found using his or Salman Khan Films' name without authorisation. Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.