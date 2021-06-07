The latest we hear with regards to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is that the sets of the film are in the process to get demolished. As according to ETimes, the sets of the actioner were re-constructed in March 2021, but due to lockdown it was not used, and then the heavy rains damaged the property.

Owing to the same, reportedly, the makers were advised to demolish the set in June and around 100-150 workers have already been given the task. This also has led to a loss of Rs 8-9 crores to the makers.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kochi Times (@kochitimes)

