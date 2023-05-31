Sara Ali Khan in an interview, was asked about her being trolled after her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The actress responded that she has no issues with it, and she would feel bad if people didn't like her work but her personal beliefs are her own. Sara added "I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal." Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal Spills the Beans on Sara Ali Khan's Hilarious Reaction to Mom's Expensive Towel Purchase.

Watch Sara's Full Response:

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | When asked about internet trolling after her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, actress Sara Ali Khan says, "...I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my… pic.twitter.com/ffXdurUCDY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)