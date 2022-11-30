After IFFI Jury Head, Nadav Lapid called Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda' film, Twitter has been divided with mixed responses. Now, veteran actor Satish Shah today responded to Lapid's view on TKF, wherein he said that he finds the 1993 film, Schindler’s list 'sexually arousing'. However, Shah's opinion did not go down well with netizens, as they slammed him on Twitter. Check it out. IFFI 2022: Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calls The Kashmir Files ‘A Propaganda, Vulgar Movie’; Says Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Was Inappropriate for a Prestigious Film Festival (Watch Video).

'Masterpiece'

Schindler’s List is a masterpiece. Powerful, emotional and heart-wrenching. The movie touched our hearts. For this guy, it touched some other part of his body & is sexually arousing to him. Unfortunately, most men in our country are like him. Shameful & disgraceful.#NavadLapid https://t.co/xF0mIK4ohU — Saalim Banday (@SaalimBanday) November 30, 2022

'Lock in Asylum'

You need to be locked in an asylum forever https://t.co/Fq71EPUg3J — Least annoying twt user (@EccentricEnbyy) November 30, 2022

'Disgusting'

What a disgusting man https://t.co/6bt4yQP1cm — average thumri enjoyer enjoyer (@clayyytonbigsby) November 30, 2022

Really wish I could do the whole separate the art from the artists thing coz these Sanghi fuckers are ruining a lot of my favorite shows and movies over the years https://t.co/Gdk1gn93g6 — holyforkingshirtballs 🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) November 30, 2022

'Report'

Guys report this btw. Let's see if Hindutva folks face consequences for one of the forms of hate speech twt usually is serious about. https://t.co/SQWzblk5mm — Anti-fascist white person 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇮🇱🇮🇳🇮🇹🇸🇪 (@SalivaUkraini) November 30, 2022

