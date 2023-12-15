Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan were spotted cheering for their youngest son AbRam at his annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Videos and pictures from the event have melted hearts online, showing the proud parents beaming as AbRam takes the stage. The heartwarming clip show SRK and his family clapping with joy as AbRam shines on stage. The Dunki star's face lights up with pride as he watches his son perform. Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Khan Mimics His Father's Iconic Open Arm Pose and It's Quite an Adorable Scene! (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Is Proud Dad:

The Khan's Are Happy Seeing AbRam Shine:

