Shah Rukh Khan might get back to work soon. As per a report in ETimes, King Khan is all set to start working from November 21. The scoop further elaborates that the actor will commence work with Atlee's next. A source informed the portal, “Plans for Shah Rukh to resume his shoots are on. But SRK will confirm the final day that he returns to shooting after November 15”. To note, after SRK's son, Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case, he had taken a break from all his professional commitments.

Check It Out:

There’s buzz that #ShahRukhKhan may return to film sets from November 21!https://t.co/xaCj3unuNP — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) November 10, 2021

