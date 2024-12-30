Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement for the WAVES 2025 summit, set to take place in our country from February 5 to February 9. The Bollywood superstar expressed his enthusiasm for the creative gathering and thanked the honourable PM for the opportunity. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, SRK re-shared a tweet from PM Modi and wrote, "It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a film and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself. An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power… and above all, an occasion that champions and fosters creativity! @narendramodi ji". Akshay Kumar Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Vision for Media and Entertainment Ahead of WAVES 2025; Says ‘A Wonderful Idea’ (View Post).

Shah Rukh Khan Excited for WAVES 2025 Summit

It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a film and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself. An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power… and… https://t.co/QE52Rs11NZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2024

