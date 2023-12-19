Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have expanded their impressive collection of luxury cars with a new addition. According to an image shared by Viral Bhayani, the Farzi actor and his wife were seen standing near a shiny black GLS Maybach car. This time, SK acquired this new car, which reportedly carries a price tag of Rs 4.75 crore. Shahid Kapoor's Car Number Brings Him Loads Of Luck? PICS.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Standing Beside Their New Car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)