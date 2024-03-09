Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, has opened to strong numbers at the box office. Vikas Bhal's horror thriller managed to earn Rs 15.21 crore in India on its opening day. The film revolves around a family whose weekend getaway is hijacked by terrifying events. The movie combines elements of home invasion with black magic. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1:

#Shaitaan takes an EXCELLENT START on Day 1, surpasses *all* estimates and predictions by a wide margin… The film has opened in the same range as #Drishyam2 [₹ 15.38 cr], which had the franchise factor going in its favour… Fri ₹ 15.21 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The [Day 1]… pic.twitter.com/VZbtZuoZJe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2024

