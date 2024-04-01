Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan is already in its fourth weekend and is still going strong at the box office. The supernatural film also starring R Madhavan and Jyothika has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Read on to know more!

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's starrer Shaitaan is in no mood to slow down, even with other key releases like Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Crew, and Madgaon Express. On Monday, April 21, the movie featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika achieved a historic feat. The supernatural thriller has surpassed the impressive Rs 200 crore milestone at the global box office, with total earnings reaching Rs 201.73 crore. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film has garnered Rs 142.06 crore in domestic collections, contributing significantly to its worldwide success. Shaitaan was released in the theatres on March 8. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's starrer Shaitaan is in no mood to slow down, even with other key releases like Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Crew, and Madgaon Express. On Monday, April 21, the movie featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika achieved a historic feat. The supernatural thriller has surpassed the impressive Rs 200 crore milestone at the global box office, with total earnings reaching Rs 201.73 crore. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film has garnered Rs 142.06 crore in domestic collections, contributing significantly to its worldwide success. Shaitaan was released in the theatres on March 8. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ajay Devgn Jyotika R. Madhavan Shaitaan Shaitaan Box Office Shaitaan Box Office Collection Shaitaan Movie Shaitaan Worldwide Box Office Shaitaan Worldwide Box Office Collection
You might also like
Shankara: R Madhavan Joins Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Upcoming Film – Reports
Bollywood

Shankara: R Madhavan Joins Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Upcoming Film – Reports
Ajay Devgn Responds to Why He Married Kajol, Says ‘It Went With Flow’ (Watch Viral Video)
Bollywood

Ajay Devgn Responds to Why He Married Kajol, Says ‘It Went With Flow’ (Watch Viral Video)
Shankara: R Madhavan Joins Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Upcoming Film – Reports
Bollywood

Shankara: R Madhavan Joins Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Upcoming Film – Reports
Ajay Devgn Responds to Why He Married Kajol, Says ‘It Went With Flow’ (Watch Viral Video)
Bollywood

Ajay Devgn Responds to Why He Married Kajol, Says ‘It Went With Flow’ (Watch Viral Video)
SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10
Bollywood

SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know
Bollywood

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know
Bollywood

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
100K+ searches
Nifty
100K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
100K+ searches
Abhishek Sharma
50K+ searches
April Fool
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
100K+ searches
Nifty
100K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
100K+ searches
Abhishek Sharma
50K+ searches
April Fool
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma