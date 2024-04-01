Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally

Ajay Devgn's starrer Shaitaan is in no mood to slow down, even with other key releases like Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Crew, and Madgaon Express. On Monday, April 21, the movie featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika achieved a historic feat. The supernatural thriller has surpassed the impressive Rs 200 crore milestone at the global box office, with total earnings reaching Rs 201.73 crore. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film has garnered Rs 142.06 crore in domestic collections, contributing significantly to its worldwide success. Shaitaan was released in the theatres on March 8. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

