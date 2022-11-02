Shanaya Kapoor has turned a year older today and her BFF Ananya Panday has shared the sweetest birthday post for her. The latter shared a post on her Insta Story in which the birthday girl can be seen slicing birthday cake. Ananya even penned a note for her saying, “I love u my sister happy birthday I hope all ur wishes come true.” Shanaya Kapoor Perfectly Embodies Mia Thermopolis From The Princess Diaries for Halloween (View Pics).

Ananya Panday’s Birthday Post For Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

