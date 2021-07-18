The makers of Shershaah have been teasing fans with small updates about Sidharth Malhotra's film. Now, the leading lady, Kiara Advani's first look has been unveiled by them. The actress looks pretty in Indian attire as she holds Malhotra's hand innocently in the poster.

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

