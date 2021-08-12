After a long break of 2 years, Sidharth Malhotra's fans will finally get to see him in an action avatar. Shershaah, which opted for an OTT release like many other films, premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, and has already made a mark amongst the audience.

Malhotra, who essays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, has impressed the netizens with his acting. Kiara Advani and the director of the film, Vishnu Vardhan are also getting quite some love from the audience.

Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About The Film Below:

What A Movie

What a movie! #Shershaah @SidMalhotra doing pure justice for the role of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC. The hard work and efforts of 5years in making can be clearly seen. Thank you to the Batra Family for choosing Sidharth to play the reel hero of the real life hero. pic.twitter.com/LRrTGoHAan — Baibhav Konwar (@BaibhavKonwar) August 11, 2021

Praises For Kiara Advani

Engaging Film

Appreciation For Sidharth

The Climax Winning Hearts

#Shershaah Salute to Shaheed Vikram Batra for sacrificing himself for Our Nation . What a story !! What a Movie !! What a performance by @SidMalhotra career Best. No other words . This climax Sid you made me cry.#IndianArmy i bow to you. Love you all Jawans at Borders. pic.twitter.com/KMy3wWHuPZ — Bhookha_sher (@BhookhaSher) August 11, 2021

Full Of Emotions

Best Work

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)