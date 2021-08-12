After a long break of 2 years, Sidharth Malhotra's fans will finally get to see him in an action avatar. Shershaah, which opted for an OTT release like many other films, premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, and has already made a mark amongst the audience.
Malhotra, who essays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, has impressed the netizens with his acting. Kiara Advani and the director of the film, Vishnu Vardhan are also getting quite some love from the audience.
Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About The Film Below:
What A Movie
What a movie! #Shershaah @SidMalhotra doing pure justice for the role of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC. The hard work and efforts of 5years in making can be clearly seen.
Thank you to the Batra Family for choosing Sidharth to play the reel hero of the real life hero. pic.twitter.com/LRrTGoHAan
— Baibhav Konwar (@BaibhavKonwar) August 11, 2021
Praises For Kiara Advani
Finally @advani_kiara is onscreen now. She's looking so beautiful #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @DharmaMovies @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/hUm0StBczZ
— Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) August 11, 2021
Engaging Film
This film has kept me hooked so far.. I haven't been able to blink my eyes.. Mesmerizing cinematography.. #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara @DharmaMovies @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/bu8WkcYum4
— Manisha Patel (@Manishapatel99) August 11, 2021
Appreciation For Sidharth
Sid has so far performed brilliantly, all his hard work is evident.. He is the soul of the film #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara @DharmaMovies @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/QlCjzKHWyR
— Vinay Nayak (विनय)● (@imvinnyk) August 11, 2021
The Climax Winning Hearts
Salute to Shaheed Vikram Batra for sacrificing himself for Our Nation .
What a story !! What a Movie !! What a performance by @SidMalhotra career Best. No other words .
This climax Sid you made me cry.#IndianArmy i bow to you. Love you all Jawans at Borders. pic.twitter.com/KMy3wWHuPZ
— Bhookha_sher (@BhookhaSher) August 11, 2021
Full Of Emotions
Just finished watching this epic and loved it. @SidMalhotra his best performance till date,just amazing . @advani_kiara perfectly potential emotions. One of the best movies of 2021
4.5/5#Shershaah #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #MovieReviews #yedilmangemore pic.twitter.com/EI1Dz1Axir
— Shivraj Kale (@Shivraj14016804) August 11, 2021
Best Work
#Shershaah he is at his best awesome work @SidMalhotra pic.twitter.com/zmkIztYRDU
— ANKIT PUROHIT (@akpekke) August 11, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)