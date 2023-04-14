Jio Studios in a press meet had announced the plans of their upcoming 100 originals and Shiddat 2 was one among them. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the film will see Sunny Kaushal reprising his role as Jaggi. Parineeti Chopra too would be seen sharing screen space with him. It is also said that the film will release directly on the OTT platform in 2024. Jio Studios Unveils Slate of 100 Movies and Web-Series Featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Vijay Sethupathi's Mumbaikar and More (Watch Video).

Shiddat 2 Update

