If there is one thing the entire universe is talking about right now, then it has to be Spider-Man No Way Home. The Tom Holland-starrer which released today (December 16) in Indian theatres has been receiving great reviews. Now, amidst this, we bumped into a video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra who can be seen struggling to get the Spidey's film tickets for her son, Viaan. In the clip, we see her trying all things to wow a man dressed as Spider-Man, but all goes in vain. Have a look.

Watch Video:

With great power comes great responsibility, Spidey! And, it’s your responsibility to get me the tickets lest there’s No Way Home for me because I couldn’t find them on the web 🕸👩‍💻😩🤪@TomHolland1996 . . . . .#Spiderman #NoWayHome #spidey #blessed #gratitude pic.twitter.com/7rRxyaFlse — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 15, 2021

