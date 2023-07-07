According to reports, the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru will be released on February 16, 2024 instead of September 1, 2023. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, apart from Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. No official announcement from the makers yet. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Remake of Soorarai Pottru to Release in Theatres on September 1, 2023!.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet:

#Xclusiv… AKSHAY KUMAR - SUDHA KONGARA FILM TO ARRIVE NEXT YEAR… #AkshayKumar’s forthcoming film - directed by #SudhaKongara - gets a new release date: Will release in *cinemas* on 16 Feb 2024… Also features #RadhikaMadan and #PareshRawal. The move is aimed to ensure apt… pic.twitter.com/k0Pt5d6Tam — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)