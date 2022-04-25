Another day, another remake in B-town. The remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has begun rolling in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead. While fans are already pissed with Bollywood's continued obsession with remakes, Twitterati is also annoyed with the age gape between the two leads. Akshay and Radhika would be playing a married couple in the film, going by the original movie, and they have a 28-year age difference in real. Akshay Kumar is 54, while Radhika Madan is 26. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan who played (SPOILER ALERT) Akshay's daughter in Atrangi Re is of the same age as Radhika. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan Begin Filming Their Untitled Movie; Actor Asks Title Suggestions From Fans.

Check out fan reactions below:

stop 🔈 casting 🔈 actors 🔈 as 🔈 a 🔈couple 🔈 with 🔈 huge 🔈 age 🔈 differences 🔈 @ bollywood https://t.co/fIJWPAEMJC — َِ (@belikesami) April 25, 2022

Really Uncomfortable?

I understand #RadhikaMadan is a fabolous actress and will do justice for #Bommi... But casting her as the lead pair with someone who's 28 years older than her is really getting very uncomfortable...#AkshayKumar #SooraraiPottruhttps://t.co/KcrcAXigxS — Vanmam Enthusiast (@kalyan_gautham) April 25, 2022

Granddaughter?

Remake toh theek hai but radhika madan🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭 Can't believe ye uska role karegi And he will romance his granddaughter 😂 https://t.co/7YxyLSKNdC — ՏԵɾɑղցҽɾ😈#CSK𓃬 (@ImStranger__) April 25, 2022

Horrible Casting?

Sorrarai Pottru remake. 😹😹 This is possibly the worst time to do a remake, that too of a highly popular acclaimed content driven film of South. And horrible casting of Radhika Madan as wife of Akshay Kumar. 👎 https://t.co/u42eBXsPMj — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan 🚬#Tiger3 (@imaatmanirbhar) April 25, 2022

Fun Facts?

couple of fun facts - 1. There is a 30 year age gap between the two leads. 2. Irrfan Khan played Radhika's FATHER in Angrezi Medium,he was a year younger to Akshay Kumar. 3. There is a huge chance, Radhika Madans dad is most likely younger than @akshaykumar. beyond creepy https://t.co/As7Ci2eelk — thissinghisfromthighland (@Nicks592) April 25, 2022

Gross?

Akshay Kumar now romancing with likes of Manushi Chillar, Radhika Madan, Sara, Kriti, Nusrat. All are less than half of his age..so gross. — 🏳️‍🌈 (@koiektara) April 25, 2022

It isn't that the original Tamil film is faring better in this matter. Though there is no 28-year chasm here, but the leads of Soorarai Pottru - Suriya and Aparana Balamurali have a 20-year age gap between them.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)