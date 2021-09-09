Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly who is considered as one of the best captains India ever had is finally getting his due. Yes, a biopic on the BCCI president is announced by Luv Ranjan who has helmed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. An elated Luv Ranjan took to Instagram to announce a movie on the prince of Kolkata putting a big smile on cricketing fans face.

Check out Luv Ranjan's Announcement Below:

