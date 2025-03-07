Actress-model Kangana Sharma faced an unpleasant incident during a recent visit to a Mumbai restaurant. Captured by paparazzi, the viral video shows Great Grand Masti star posing elegantly on a staircase before losing her balance while descending in high heels. She tripped and fell, leaving onlookers stunned. Afterward, Kangana was seen checking her ankle for injuries, but maintained her composure, flashing a smile as she interacted with those around her. She was dressed in a dazzling sequined mini dress with plunging neckline. However, despite the fall, netizens showed no empathy, criticising her bold style and suggesting the mishap was merely a ploy for "attention." ‘Heinous’: ‘Jhanak’ Scene Causes Outrage for Showing Colour Being Applied to Newborn Baby; Netizens Slam Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja’s Show.

Kangana Sharma in Mini Dress Falls Off Stairs - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Netizens React to Kangana Sharma's Oops Moment

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Embarassing Moment," Writes One User

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)