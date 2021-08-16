You might be a famous actor who is known for his famous 'Tareek pe Tareek' dialogue but you are not famous until you are viral on Instagram. Sunny Deol has figured this out and has shared a hilarious video of him trying to get viral. He is seen taking a jibe at Sourav Ganguly's viral ad while speaking out his iconic Tareek dialogue. What happens next is something you need to see.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

