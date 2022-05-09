Akshay Kumar was one of the big Bollywood stars who had praised Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster movie The Kashmir Files on a public platform. However, in a recent interview, the filmmaker now claims that the actor did it out of pressure, and not because he wanted to. Agnihotri claims that Akshay said so because he was in a spot when people asked him why Akshay's film (Bachchan Paandey) flopped when The Kashmir Files turned out to be a big hit. Bachchhan Paandey Screening Stopped in Odisha Cinema Hall, Akshay Kumar's Film Faces Disruption by Mob Over The Kashmir Files.

Interestingly, Vivek had earlier thanked Akshay on Twitter, when the latter had praised his movie.

